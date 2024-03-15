 MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%

MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%

Government said that (after the 4% hike), the Dearness Allowance rate will become 46% from July 1, 2023.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4% | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by 4%. As of now, under the seventh salary scale, the prevailing Dearness Allowance rate is 42%. With the increase of 4%, now the DA rate has become 46 %.

Notably, it is from January 1, 2023 that under seventh salary scale, 42% DA was being given to government employees after an increase of 4% in the prevailing 38% DA rate.

Government said that (after the 4% hike), the Dearness Allowance rate will become 46% from July 1, 2023. The benefit of DA hike will be given to government employees from March 1, 2024.

Read Also
Bhopal: LPG Cylinders Explode In Warehouse Of Bag Mughalia, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In...
article-image

In the meantime, the payment of arrear amount from July 1, 2023 till February 29, 2024 will be paid in three equal installments i.e in month July, August and September 2024.

The government employees who died or got retired during the duration of July 1 2023 till February 29, 2024, the arrear will be given in one installment to their nominees. Any part of DA will not be construed as salary. The hike in DA has brought a big smile on the faces of government employees.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%

MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4%

Bhopal: 37 IAS Including Bhopal & Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Transferred

Bhopal: 37 IAS Including Bhopal & Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Transferred

Bhopal: LPG Cylinders Explode In Warehouse Of Bag Mughalia, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In...

Bhopal: LPG Cylinders Explode In Warehouse Of Bag Mughalia, Blaze Controlled By 10 Fire Brigades In...

MP: Cartridge Found Inside Man's Bag During Security Check At Gwalior Airport; Was Going For...

MP: Cartridge Found Inside Man's Bag During Security Check At Gwalior Airport; Was Going For...

Ex Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar, Pankaj Singhvi Join BJP

Ex Congress MLA Antar Singh Darbar, Pankaj Singhvi Join BJP