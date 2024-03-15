MP Govt Increases Employees' Dearness Allowance By 4% | Representative Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by 4%. As of now, under the seventh salary scale, the prevailing Dearness Allowance rate is 42%. With the increase of 4%, now the DA rate has become 46 %.

Notably, it is from January 1, 2023 that under seventh salary scale, 42% DA was being given to government employees after an increase of 4% in the prevailing 38% DA rate.

Government said that (after the 4% hike), the Dearness Allowance rate will become 46% from July 1, 2023. The benefit of DA hike will be given to government employees from March 1, 2024.

In the meantime, the payment of arrear amount from July 1, 2023 till February 29, 2024 will be paid in three equal installments i.e in month July, August and September 2024.

The government employees who died or got retired during the duration of July 1 2023 till February 29, 2024, the arrear will be given in one installment to their nominees. Any part of DA will not be construed as salary. The hike in DA has brought a big smile on the faces of government employees.