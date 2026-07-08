MP Govt Implemented Investment Proposals Of Over ₹10 Lakh Crore Signed At Investors Summit: CM Mohan Yadav -- VIDEO

MP Govt Implemented Investment Proposals Of Over ₹10 Lakh Crore Signed At Investors Summit: CM Mohan Yadav | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has implemented projects of over Rs 10 lakh crore, out of the nearly Rs 30 lakh crore investment proposals it signed during last year's Global Investors Summit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Yadav inaugurated a new manufacturing plant built by construction equipment manufacturer LiuGong India, with an investment of Rs 272 crore, in the Pithampur Industrial Area, about 30 km from Indore.

Speaking at the event, he said, "At the last Global Investors Summit, we received investment proposals worth approximately Rs 30 lakh crore. Of these, projects worth over Rs 10 lakh crore have been implemented."

ग्लोबल इन्वेस्टर्स समिट (GIS) में प्राप्त ₹30 लाख करोड़ के निवेश प्रस्तावों में से ₹10 लाख करोड़ से अधिक के निवेश धरातल पर उतर चुके हैं। वहीं वर्ष 2026 के पहले छह माह में ही ₹76,862 करोड़ के नए निवेश प्रस्ताव प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिनसे 82 हजार से अधिक युवाओं के लिए रोजगार के अवसर… pic.twitter.com/DVS09J6fws — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) July 8, 2026

Slamming the Congress, the CM said, "The opposition used to ask what would be achieved by holding a global investor summit. But under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a changing India and a changing Madhya Pradesh have answered that question."

An official from the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) stated that LiuGong India has expanded its operations in Pithampur by setting up a new plant with an investment of Rs 272 crore, creating 600 direct jobs and doubling the company's annual production capacity in this industrial area from 3,250 machines to 7,500 machines.

CM Yadav also said that new proposals worth Rs 76,862 crore have been received for industrial investment in the state from January 1 to June 30 this year, which will provide job opportunities to over 85,000 youth.

Madhya Pradesh has also received foreign direct investment (FDI) of over Rs 10,000 crore, and Indian units of companies from several countries, including the US, UK, Japan, and Germany, are setting up plants in the state.

The CM said that Pithampur has become one of the most important industrial centres in the country.

According to him, more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore have been invested in this industrial area so far, and four to five lakh people have been provided direct and indirect employment.