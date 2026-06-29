MP Govt Expands State Disability Fund, Announces Up To ₹10 Lakh Aid For Para-Athletes & Artists | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has launched new guidelines for the State Disability Fund to strengthen support for persons with disabilities.

Introduced by the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department, the fund aims to provide financial assistance in sports, education, healthcare, arts, culture and innovation.

The initiative was created after many talented persons with disabilities who had represented Madhya Pradesh and India at national and international levels struggled to access financial support due to the absence of a structured assistance system.

Winners to receive cash reward

Under the new scheme, persons with disabilities who win medals in sports, including para and special sports, art, music, dance and other fields, will receive cash rewards.

International medal winners will receive ₹10 lakh for a gold medal, ₹7 lakh for silver and ₹5 lakh for bronze, while national-level winners will receive ₹3 lakh for gold, ₹2 lakh for silver and ₹1 lakh for bronze.

In addition to medal rewards, the government will also provide financial assistance for participation in competitions.

Eligible participants can receive ₹1 lakh for state-level events, ₹2 lakh for national-level competitions and ₹5 lakh for international competitions to cover travel and preparation expenses.

The fund also offers significant healthcare and educational support. Persons with disabilities from families with an annual income of up to ₹8 lakh can receive up to ₹10 lakh for medical expenses, including cochlear implant maintenance, repair of assistive devices and other high-support medical needs.

Researchers will be eligible for up to ₹5 lakh each year to present research papers at national or international conferences, covering travel, accommodation, registration and other related costs.

The scheme will also support innovative projects recommended by district collectors. To ensure transparency and easy access, the entire application process has been made digital, allowing eligible beneficiaries to apply through the department’s online portal.