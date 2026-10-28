'MP Govt Developing Cities As Major Centres Of Investment And Employment,' Says CM Mohan Yadav | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday appealed to industrialists to invest in urban areas, saying the state government is developing cities as major hubs of investment and employment.

Speaking at the Madhya Pradesh Urban Growth Conclave 2.0 in Indore, Yadav said the government is providing affordable housing to urban residents while systematically developing cities as major centres of investment and employment.

Citing the development of Indore-Ujjain and Bhopal as metropolitan areas, he said private sector investment will open new doors in urban infrastructure development, housing and renewable energy.

#WATCH Indore: At the inauguration of 'Madhya Pradesh Urban Growth Conclave 2.0', Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Drafts of various types of townships have been published based on the economic corridor. Even our smallest towns will have great potential. By 2047, the Indore zone alone will provide employment to more than 20 lakh people. We will move forward as a major economy." — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2026

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Indore-Bhopal-Jabalpur Industrial Corridor project will bring in investments worth approximately Rs1 lakh crore to the state.

He said the state government has launched the Swamitva Adhikar Abhilekh Nishpadan Evam Panjiyan Yojana 2026, under which around 50 lakh private properties belonging to people in rural areas will be registered free of charge.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव ने इंदौर में आयोजित "मध्यप्रदेश अर्बन ग्रोथ कॉनक्लेव 2026" में ब्लेन रॉबर्ट डिजाइन के संस्थापक एवं डिजाइन डायरेक्टर श्री ब्लेन रॉबर्ट से वन-टू-वन चर्चा की। @DrMohanYadav51 @mpurbandeptt #CMMadhyaPradesh #MPUrbanGrowthConclave2026 https://t.co/5dXIDMY0sx — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) October 28, 2026

Yadav added that after registering these properties, villagers will be able to obtain loans from banks, boosting economic activity.

During the conference, state government officials invited investors, citing the clean environment, robust infrastructure and attractive policies for industrialists in urban areas.

The conference also presented the NITI Aayog plan for the Indore Economic Region (IER) and the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reports (BRSR) for Bhopal and Indore. Draft policies for urban housing and planning, water resources management, building construction and related sectors were also released.