 MP: Governor Magubhai Patel To Be Chief Guest At Wildlife Week Closing Ceremony
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Governor Magubhai Patel To Be Chief Guest At Wildlife Week Closing Ceremony

MP: Governor Magubhai Patel To Be Chief Guest At Wildlife Week Closing Ceremony

Governer will release a Butterfly Book of Van Vihar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the state-level Wildlife Week to be held on October 7 in the Vihar Vithika of Van Vihar National Park-Zoo, Bhopal.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary Forest B.S. Kansotiya, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Chief will be present.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: Pitru Paksha Delays Candidate Lists Of BJP, Congress; Expect Names After Oct 14
article-image

Closing Ceremony Programme

In the closing ceremony, the arrival of guests will be at 11 am,

arrival of honorable chief guest and national anthem from 11:30 to 11:32 am, welcome of guests from 11:32 to 11:36 am,

oath taking from 11:36 to 11:38 am.,

from 11:38 to 11:45 a.m. address by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife),

from 11:45 to 11:46 a.m. honour of Chairman State Welfare Action Plan Suhas Kumar,

from 11:46 to 11:47 a.m. release of Coffee Table Book of Satpura Tiger Reserve till 11:47 am,

release of Butterfly Book of Van Vihar from 11:47 am to 11:48 am,

prize distribution from 11:48 to 12:17 pm,

Governor’s address from 12:17 to 12:27 pm,

vote of thanks from 12:27 to 12:29 pm,

national anthem from 12:29 to 12:30 pm.

Read Also
MP: 70k Electricity Workers On Indefinite Strike Across State, Raises Demand To Stop Privatisation,...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal: Dharmendra, Uttam Singh To Be Conferred With Kishore Kumar, Mangeshkar Award

Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

Bhopal Sees 162 Road Fatalities In 6 Months; Traffic Helpline Is Of No Help

Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Narmadapuram's Ananya Dubey Selected For Senior MP T20 Cricket Team

Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Two-year-old Girl Falls Into Water Tank In Satna, Dies

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Brijendra Pratap Singh Inaugurates Panna Tiger Reserve Core Area Gate In Chhatarpur