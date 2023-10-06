MP: Governor Magubhai Patel To Be Chief Guest At Wildlife Week Closing Ceremony

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the state-level Wildlife Week to be held on October 7 in the Vihar Vithika of Van Vihar National Park-Zoo, Bhopal.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary Forest B.S. Kansotiya, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Chief will be present.

Closing Ceremony Programme

In the closing ceremony, the arrival of guests will be at 11 am,

arrival of honorable chief guest and national anthem from 11:30 to 11:32 am, welcome of guests from 11:32 to 11:36 am,

oath taking from 11:36 to 11:38 am.,

from 11:38 to 11:45 a.m. address by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife),

from 11:45 to 11:46 a.m. honour of Chairman State Welfare Action Plan Suhas Kumar,

from 11:46 to 11:47 a.m. release of Coffee Table Book of Satpura Tiger Reserve till 11:47 am,

release of Butterfly Book of Van Vihar from 11:47 am to 11:48 am,

prize distribution from 11:48 to 12:17 pm,

Governor’s address from 12:17 to 12:27 pm,

vote of thanks from 12:27 to 12:29 pm,

national anthem from 12:29 to 12:30 pm.

