MP Government’s efforts fail to improve class 10 results

Tours of teachers and officials to Korea, special workshops to enhance teaching skills, organizing training sessions, meetings etc all have failed to improve class 10 results.

More than three lakh students of class 10 in Madhya Pradesh failed to clear even three and four subjects, on the basis of which class 10 board result was announced on Saturday.

This year, there was an improvement of 1.52% in results from that of previous year. School education officials can have a reason to pat their backs but the fact is that the students were given general promotion in two subjects. Moreover, to improve the result figures, education board decided to declare the result on basis of ‘best of three’ subjects that was done on ‘best of five’ earlier.

This means students appeared for four subjects only and their results were prepared on the basis of marks they obtained in three subjects. Students have to appear in six subjects in high school. Despite getting the added advantage due to corona pandemic, results for class 10 were disappointing.