MP Government’s efforts fail to improve class 10 results

Tours of teachers and officials to Korea, special workshops to enhance teaching skills, organizing training sessions, meetings etc all have failed to improve class 10 results.
More than three lakh students of class 10 in Madhya Pradesh failed to clear even three and four subjects, on the basis of which class 10 board result was announced on Saturday.
This year, there was an improvement of 1.52% in results from that of previous year. School education officials can have a reason to pat their backs but the fact is that the students were given general promotion in two subjects. Moreover, to improve the result figures, education board decided to declare the result on basis of ‘best of three’ subjects that was done on ‘best of five’ earlier.
This means students appeared for four subjects only and their results were prepared on the basis of marks they obtained in three subjects. Students have to appear in six subjects in high school. Despite getting the added advantage due to corona pandemic, results for class 10 were disappointing.
In 2018, the pass percentage was 66.54%, which fell to 61.32% in 2019. This year the pass percent was 62.84%- an improvement of 1.52% but this should be interpreted in negative terms considering the relaxations students availed in name of Covid pandemic.
“Rs 4 crore were spent on tour of officials to Korea. STEAM method was introduced and grand workshops were held at places like Minto Hall,” said retired education official RS Sharma. We do not see the needs and requirements of the students and act on whims of bureaucrats, said Sharma.
Teachers should be given only one work- to teach. The fact of the matter is that they have been entrusted with works like construction of school buildings and other paper work to an extent that they do all the work except teaching.
Another official wishing anonymity said that the results do not justify the huge budget of more than Rs 25,000 crore of the school education department. The government should not engage in adventurism in the name of education. They should simply ask teachers to teach and ensure that classes are held regularly. This was enough to improve the results, he added.
Teachers and other officials should also send their children to government schools to ensure quality education, he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)