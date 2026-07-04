 MP Government Transfers Nine Senior IPS Officers In Fresh Police Reshuffle
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MP Government Transfers Nine Senior IPS Officers In Fresh Police Reshuffle

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday night transferred nine senior IPS officers in a fresh police reshuffle. Ruchivardhan Mishra was appointed IG, Rural Bhopal, while Harinarayan Chhari Mishra became IG (Administration). Chandrashekhar Solanki, Mithlesh Shukla, Simala Prasad, Yashpal Singh Rajput, Ramji Shrivastava, Sanjay Agarwal and Priyanka Shukla also received new postings.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 04, 2026, 09:08 AM IST
MP Government Transfers Nine Senior IPS Officers In Fresh Police Reshuffle
MP Government Transfers Nine Senior IPS Officers In Fresh Police Reshuffle | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government late on Friday evening issued transfer orders for nine senior IPS officers, reshuffling key police postings across the state.

IG (Administration) Ruchivardhan Mishra has been appointed IG, Rural Bhopal. IG, SCRB Harinarayan Chhari Mishra has been posted as IG (Administration).

IG, SAF Chandrashekhar Solanki has been appointed IG, Narmadapuram. IG, Narmadapuram Mithlesh Shukla, who was also holding the additional charge of Sagar Range, has now been appointed IG, Sagar Range.

DIG Simala Prasad has been appointed DIG, Khargone Range, while SP, Alirajpur Yashpal Singh Rajput has been posted as SP, Rail, Indore.

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SP, Shahdol Ramji Shrivastava has been appointed AIG at the Police Academy, Bhori. AIG Sanjay Agarwal, who was serving at the Police Academy, Bhori, has been posted as SP, Shahdol. AIG Priyanka Shukla has been appointed SP, Shajapur.

The government has also assigned the additional charge of SDG (Communication) to Special Director General (Administration) Adarsh Katiyar until further orders.

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