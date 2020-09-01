MP Government to inform patients how money spent on corona treatment

The government will tell each corona patient admitted to an identified private hospital about how much money has been spent on treatment.

Those who have been cured will be given an option either to deposit full payment for treatment or to make it partially.

When a patient is discharged he will be told to fill in a form consisting of all the information about the expenses made for treatment.

In that form, he will be asked to tell whether he wants to pay some money for his treatment or government should do that.

Many people being admitted to hospital have the capacity to pay for their treatment. The option is meant for such people as can afford the treatment.

The government wants that it should provide free treatment to the poor. But those who can afford treatment for the disease should partially bear the expenses.

Madhya Pradesh is the only state where government and private hospitals are treating corona patients.