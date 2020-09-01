MP Government to inform patients how money spent on corona treatment

The government will tell each corona patient admitted to an identified private hospital about how much money has been spent on treatment.
Those who have been cured will be given an option either to deposit full payment for treatment or to make it partially.
When a patient is discharged he will be told to fill in a form consisting of all the information about the expenses made for treatment.
In that form, he will be asked to tell whether he wants to pay some money for his treatment or government should do that.
Many people being admitted to hospital have the capacity to pay for their treatment. The option is meant for such people as can afford the treatment.
The government wants that it should provide free treatment to the poor. But those who can afford treatment for the disease should partially bear the expenses.
Madhya Pradesh is the only state where government and private hospitals are treating corona patients.
Such people as can afford treatment are being admitted to private hospitals.
As the government is providing free treatment to corona patients, ministers, legislators, officers, businessmen and those who are holding important positions are taking the benefit of free treatment.
Apart from them, there are many who can pay for their treatment. The government is spending between Rs 60,000 and Rs 65,000 on each corona patient.
There are allegations that the government is benefiting the private hospitals in the name of providing free treatment to corona patients.
The government’s aim is to tell people how much money is being spent on each patient, so that canards can be stopped.
A patient must know how much money the government has spent on a patient.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)