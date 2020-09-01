Madhya Pradesh: BJP parliamentarian among 1,525 new COVID-19 cases

Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 1,525 new COVID-19 cases, among them a Lok Sabha MP, taking the infection count in the state to 65,490, while 32 deaths in the last 24 hours took the toll to 1,426, an official said.

Five deaths each took place in Bhopal and Indore, four in Gwalior, two each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Damoh and Alirajpur and one each in Raisen, Chhatarpur, Satna, Shajapur, Tikamgarh, Anuppur, Ashok Nagar and Niwari, he said.

The BJP's Sidhi Lok Sabha MP Riti Pathak tweeted that she was detected with the infection.

A total of 1,335 people were discharged during the day as well, officials added.

Of the new cases, Indore led with 258, followed by 206 in Gwalior, 199 in Bhopal and 129 in Jabalpur.

"Indore now has 13,250 cases, including 398 deaths. It has 3,584 active cases. Bhopal has 10,695 cases, of which 1,590 are active, and 290 deaths. The caseload in Gwalior and Jabalpur stood at 5,511 and 4,234, respectively," the official said.

No new coronavirus case was reported from three districts during the past 24 hours, while all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 5,454 containment zones in the state at present, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 65,490, new cases 1,525, deaths 1,426, discharged 49,992, active cases 14,072, number of people tested so far 13,98,277.