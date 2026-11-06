MP Government Tightens Rules For Official Files! GAD Warns Department Heads Against Sending Letters And Proposals Directly Without Proper Approval In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The General Administration Department (GAD) has expressed anger at the offices of the HoDs and offices in the districts for directly sending letters and files to it.

The GAD, which issued an order regarding sending files seeking its advice on them, wrote that the departments did not follow the orders issued earlier.

Several departments send files to the GDA without going through the proformas and directives.

The GAD said it will not dispose of any file unless the departments send them according to the procedures. Nor will it accept any letter over such files and reject them.

The GAD order says the departments send files without the principal secretary's approval and without mentioning the important points for the cabinet précis.

The departments also do not send the cabinet précis properly. Instead of sending the files to the law department and acting on them accordingly, they directly send the dossiers to the GAD.

According to the order, GAD will not act on the haphazardly sent files.