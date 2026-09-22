 MP Government Raises MBBS Intern Stipend By 50% To ₹21,500 From April 2026
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MP Government Raises MBBS Intern Stipend By 50% To ₹21,500 From April 2026

The Madhya Pradesh government has ordered a 50% increase in the monthly stipend for MBBS interns at government medical colleges, raising it from ₹14,337 to ₹21,500 with effect from April 2026. The decision follows a two-day protest in Bhopal, where interns had demanded a stipend of ₹30,000.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 10:51 PM IST
MP Government Raises MBBS Intern Stipend By 50% To ₹21,500 From April 2026
MP Government Raises MBBS Intern Stipend By 50% To ₹21,500 From April 2026 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Health and Medical Education Department on Monday issued an order raising the stipend for MBBS interns at government medical colleges by 50%, from Rs 14,337 to Rs 21,500.

The revised stipend will be effective from April 2026. MBBS interns had protested for a stipend hike to Rs 30,000 as their tuition fee in government medical colleges was increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

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Secondly, other states are offering better stipends to MBBS interns. After two days of protest at Kamla Park, the state government announced a 50% hike on Sep 9.

On Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's return from a United Arab Emirates (UAE) visit, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla made the announcement of a 50% hike at the protest site.

Due to the protest, traffic remained disrupted for two days on Kamla Park Road leading to New Market and VIP Road.

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