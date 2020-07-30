MP Government bats for a coordinated approach to address counterfeiting & smuggling

Vipin Maheshwari, Additional Director General, Special Task Force, Madhya Pradesh Police said sustained awareness campaigns for people, necessary amendments in laws, increasing penalties and sentences, more product testing laboratories are some areas where the government, police and business community should work together.

PK Malhotra, former secretary, ministry of law and justice, GoI and Think Tank Member, FICCI CASCADE said,“Smuggling and counterfeiting harms the economy in multidimensional ways and the problem has been aggravated by globalization and increased mobility.”

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said, “I must compliment the Madhya Pradesh government and the enforcement agencies for relentlessly pursuing the perpetrators of illicit trade. Despite the mammoth challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, their hands-on approach and alertness has been highlighted by seizures of large number of cigarettes, liquor, synthetic milk, fake currency and much more.”

The webinar was organised to discuss and understand the disruptions caused by the pandemic which have opened multiple avenues for fraudsters to prey upon susceptible organizations and consumers.

The webinar highlighted the need for policy level coordination between government and the industry to address this menace. The webinar focused on the state of Madhya Pradesh and was a part of a series of such interactions to be organized across the country by FICCI CASCADE to highlight this issue and elicit response from different states. Dinesh Patidar, Chairman, FICCI Madhya Pradesh State Council and MD, Shakti Pumps India Ltd. made the concluding remarks.