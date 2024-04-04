MP: Government Avoids Holding Cultural Events Behind MCC Fig Leaf

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): For three months beginning from March 16 when model code of conduct (MCC) came into for force, the artistes will face a tough time. This is because the state government will not hold cultural functions during this period due to MCC, which has been enforced for Lok Sabha election. The MCC will continue till the first week of June.

The move has hit the livelihood of a large number of artistes and others associated with performing arts and culture-related events.

The events that were and have been cancelled include Gangour Utsav (March 16-18), Sampada Utsav (March 18-20), Pandit Kumar Gandhavra Samaroh (April 8-9, 2024), Prakatya Utsav (April 17), Parshuram Prakatya Utsav (April 21-22), Virasat Mahotsav (May) Madhya Pradesh Rangotsav (April).

An event, Sambhavna, organised by MP Tribal Museum on every Saturday and Sunday has also been cancelled. No programme will be held in Bharat Bhavan during the operation of MCC, which will last for about 84 days.

Even the annual calendar of cultural events, Kala Panchang, published by the Directorate of Culture has not been released. It lists the events to be held from April to March every year. The announcement of annual grants for theatre and other cultural groups, which was normally done in March every year, has also been put on hold.

The local artistes’ community said they couldn’t see the logic of putting cultural events on hold due to MCC. “They may not invite politicians but how holding a puppet show or a concert violates the MCC is difficult to understand,” one of them said.

An artiste wishing anonymity said culture department officials wanted to play safe. “They just don’t want to take risk. But it is not the officials but artistes, theatre and music lovers who suffer,” he added.

Sought permission

We have sought permission from Election Commission for organising cultural events but the permission is yet to be received. If and when the permission comes through, we will hold the events.

- NP Namdev, director, culture