MP Government Appoints Retired IAS Officer Shailesh Pathak As Vice Chairman Of Economic Development SPV For 3 Years | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government on Tuesday appointed a retired IAS officer, Shailesh Pathak, vice president of the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of the Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Indore Economic Development Company.

The chief minister will chair the company, which will identify the special purpose vehicle corridors and interact with investors who take interest in the corridors.

At present, Pathak works as an adviser to the National Stock Exchange.

The government appointed Pathak for three years but wrote in the order that it may extend his tenure of service.

The cabinet recently gave its nod to set up the company. The government sanctioned an initial capital of Rs 100 crore for it.

When the government created Chhattisgarh, separating it from MP, he went to the new state. He became the secretary general of FICCI in 2023.

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