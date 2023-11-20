MP: Gas Cylinder Explodes In Morena, House Burnt To Ashes

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A gas cylinder exploded while a woman was boiling milk on a gas stove in Imalia village under Station Road police station area in Morena on Sunday night. The fire engulfed the entire house and goods worth Rs 4-5 lakhs were gutted.

Fortunately, no casualty has been reported as the woman rushed out for help as soon as the cylinder caught fire.

According to the information, the house is owned by Jeevaram, son Shyamlal Mahor, resident of Imalia village, was heating milk on a gas cylinder. While she was heating milk, the gas cylinder suddenly caught fire.

As soon as the fire broke out, the woman ran outside to call other members of the house. Within no time the fire broke out and engulfed the entire room. By the time the family members became active, the fire engulfed the entire house.

Fire brigade could not go due to narrow street

Local people immediately called the ambulance. But when the fire brigade reached the spot, it was seen that there was not enough space in the street to reach the house. After a lot of hard work, the fire could be controlled with the help of the fire brigade. But by the time the fire was brought under control, the entire contents of the house were burnt to ashes.

Loss of Rs 4 to 5 lakh

According to house owner Jeevaram, the goods worth Rs 4 to 5 lakh kept in his house were converted into ashes due to the fire. There was not even enough food left for them to cook and eat. When neighbours sent food, it somehow reached their stomachs.

