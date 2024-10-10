 MP: Gang Of Women Snatch Gold Chain From Female Teacher During Veggie Shopping In Gwalior
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A gang of women stole a gold chain from a teacher during veggie shopping in Gwalior. The incident took place on Wednesday evening near the Bijasan Mata Temple in the vegetable market of Gudha-Gudhi ka Naka.

The police have registered the case and further investigations are underway. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits, but no arrests have been made yet.

According to information, the victim, identified as 42-year-old Sudha Divolia, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, and a teacher at Padma School, was out shopping with her husband, Arvind Divolia, when the theft occurred. According to sources, three women approached her while she was selecting vegetables. Two of them stood on either side, while the third positioned herself behind Sudha. Taking advantage of the crowded market, they managed to steal the gold chain from around her neck.

Sudha only realised the chain was missing after walking a short distance. She immediately raised an alarm and reported the incident to the police. She mentioned that the theft was executed so smoothly that she did not notice it at the time. She went to the Kampoo police station to file a complaint. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating into the matter.

