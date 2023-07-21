MP: 'Gaddari Se Naata Hai, Gaddari Karna Aata Hai', Posters Targeting Jyotiraditya Scindia Surface In Gwalior Ahead Of Priyanka Gandhi's Visit

MP: 'Gaddari Se Naata Hai, Gaddari Karna Aata Hai', Posters Targeting Scindia Spring Up In Gwalior Ahead Of Priyanka Gandhi's Visit | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Posters targeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sprung up in Gwalior as Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is all set to visit the samadhi of Rani Laxmibai here on Friday. The posters read ‘Gaddari se naata hai, gaddari karna aata hai’ (He has a connection with treason and knows how to do it).

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi reached Gwalior Airport on Friday morning amid heavy security. From the airport, Priyanka Gandhi will reach the memorial of Rani Laxmibai and pay floral tribute there. She is then scheduled to address a public rally.

For The First Time, A Gandhi Family Member Visiting Rani Laxmmibai's Tomb

Notably, it is for the first time in history that a member of the Gandhi family is visiting the samadhi of Rani Laxmibai.

The posters mention that while Laxmibai fought with the Britishers, Priyanka Gandhi will fight the thieves, referring to BJP.

The posters also refer to the events in history when the Scindia family has been accused of betrayal. It says, “1857, betrayed Rani Laxmibai, 1967, betrayed Congress CM DP Mishra, 2020, betrayed Congress CM Kamalnath.”

