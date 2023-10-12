 MP: Furious Over Daughter’s Love Marriage, Man Opens Fire At Her In-Laws In Shivpuri
MP: Furious Over Daughter’s Love Marriage, Man Opens Fire At Her In-Laws In Shivpuri

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 02:29 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Furious over daughter's love-marriage, a father allegedly barged in her in-law's house and opened fire in Shivpuri on Thursday. The daughter's father-in-law has sustained severe injuries and his condition is said to be critical. The accused father was angry as his daughter had eloped and married to a youth of her choice.

Police have registered the case and started searching for the accused.

According to the information, the girl is a resident of Bamor village of Kolaras area, had eloped with a young man from Netwas village and had a love marriage. It's been almost a month since she got married.

On Thursday, the girl's relatives reached Netwas village from Bamor village and started firing at her in-laws' house. In the firing, the girl's father-in-law Ram Swaroop Dhakad got injured by the bullet. The injured was immediately taken to Shivpuri Hospital for treatment. After the firing the accused fled from the spot.

