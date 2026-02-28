MP Fraud Alert: EOW Registers FIR After Mortgaged Plot Worth ₹89 Lakh Sold Illegaly In Jabalpur

MP News: EOW Registers FIR After Mortgaged Plot Worth ₹89 Lakh Sold Illegaly, Catches Municipal Clerk For Taking ₹3k Bribe | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR in a loan fraud case involving illegal sale of mortgaged property, as reported on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused was identified as Israr Khan. He had taken a loan of ₹89.22 lakh from a bank by mortgaging a plot measuring 1350 square feet.

During an audit in 2025, it was found that 560 square feet of the mortgaged land had allegedly been sold without the bank’s permission.

An FIR has been registered against him under Section 420 (cheating), and investigation is underway.

Municipal Corporation clerk arrested

In another action on the same day, the EOW arrested a clerk from the Municipal Corporation while accepting a bribe.

The action was taken after an employee filed a complaint with EOW. He alleged that he was asked for a bribe of ₹3,000 for his medical leave to be approved.

While speaking to the media, he said he did want to give the bribe and therefore, he went to the EOW.

The accused was identified as Rakesh Sharma, the head clerk of the Establishment Department of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.

After the complaint, the EOW took swift action and was caught red-handed outside the municipal office with the money.

He had allegedly demanded the money to approve a medical leave application of a staff member who had been transferred from the encroachment team to the drainage wing.

The complainant had submitted a written complaint to the EOW. Officials laid a trap and caught the clerk while accepting the bribe.

The complainant also alleged that ₹1 lakh had earlier been taken online. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.