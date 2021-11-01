MP Foundation Day : CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan exhorts people to support government in making of self-reliant MP

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan exhorted people in the state to stand with the government for making of a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh.

He was speaking at the state level programme of MP Foundation day held at Lal Parade ground on Monday evening.

CM said, “Development requires cooperation of people. Every citizen should take one task in hand and also contribute to protection of environment. Every person should plant a sapling on auspicious occasions. Government cannot do every work. Common people will have to participate in the process of development. Only then will we be able to change the lives of every section of the society.”

People attending a programme organised to celebrate MP Foundation day at Lal parade Ground in Bhopal on Monday, | Pradeep Mehra

CM said while purchasing people should give priority to local products in a bid to help to local traders and artisans.

“Prime Minister Modi has also said that on this Diwali we should buy only such products as made by local artisans, like lamps, idols etc.”, added the CM.

He said for a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, the support and cooperation of the society to the government was necessary.

Referring to difficulties faced by society due to prevalence of Corona he said the event on MP Foundation day was being organized in such a situation.

Advertisement

Cultural presentation at a programme organised to celebrate MP Foundation day in Bhopal on Monday | Pradeep Mehra

“Prime Minister Modi has made available the protection to the public through indigenous vaccine. Hence, we should use it.

CM said light of development was meaningless if the house of the poor was not illuminated. “Our resolve is to change the lives of the poor. Every person has to perform duty along with rights.”

“As many as 2.5 crore Ayushman cards have been made in the state. Due to which treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per person is received free of cost. CM rise schools will be started in the state. There will be provision of lab, computer and smart class in these schools. Ladli Laxmi Yojana is being implemented for daughters. A lump sum amount of Rs 25,000 will be given to the daughters for higher education under the scheme’, said the CM.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and minister Usha Thakur greet Playback singer Mohit Chauhan. | Pradeep Mehra

Advertisement

Cultural presentation at a programme organised to celebrate MP Foundation day in Bhopal on Monday | Pradeep Mehra

He said commissions had been constituted for welfare of people from general and backward classes both. Farmers were getting loans at zero percent interest. An amount of Rs 10000 was being given to small and marginal farmers in a year. Arrangements had been made for export of farmers' produce.

He said efforts being made in various fields. Work was underway under Atal Expressway, Narmada Expressway, River Link Abhiyan, implementation of schemes in the field of irrigation, drinking water, power generation and new efforts in solar energy sector.

He said a new Kusum Yojana would be started under which cooperation would be given to the local bodies for setting up 2 MW power plants. Arrangements would be made by the government to buy the electricity produced by them.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the gathering at a programme organised to celebrate MP Foundation day at Lal parade Ground in Bhopal on Monday, | Pradeep Mehra

Advertisement

He said Mukhyamantri Udyam Kranti Yojana would be started which would be very helpful in providing employment to the youth. The old schemes would be given a new look. There was work going on in the field of field of medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs). Sambal Yojana would be implemented with full force.

Chief Minister Chouhan said, “Problem arises due to increase in the number of members in a family. For this, work will be done to make the members of the families the owners by giving them plots for the houses under the Chief Minister's Residential Land Rights Scheme.”

Cultural presentation at a programme organised to celebrate MP Foundation day in Bhopal on Monday | Pradeep Mehra

Governor Mangubhai Patel said all the people of the state should unite and try for self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. “Use indigenous products yourself and inspire others too”, he exhorted.

Governor Patel congratulated the government for having more than 7 crore vaccinations in Madhya Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:24 PM IST