MP Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Plants ‘Sankalp Tree’ In Bhopal Ahead Of Army Day 2027 | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav planted a ‘Sankalp Tree’ at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal on Sunday, November 1, to mark Madhya Pradesh’s 71st Foundation Day and the beginning of activities ahead of Army Day 2027.
The tree was planted using soil collected from villages, towns and cities across all 55 districts of the state under the ‘Meri Maati’ campaign. The initiative was organised jointly by the Indian Army and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).
The Chief Minister also visited a military exhibition showcasing the Indian Army’s bravery, strength, modern weapons and technological developments.
Army Day Celebrations To Continue Till January 15
Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said it was a matter of pride that Bhopal would host several military events between November 1 and January 15, 2027.
The programmes will include an Army Day parade, military exhibitions, combat demonstrations and displays of the Army’s operational capabilities.
He said the celebrations would give people an opportunity to learn about the courage and achievements of Indian soldiers.
CM Highlights Role Of Youth And NCC
The Chief Minister praised the NCC for promoting discipline, patriotism and leadership among young people. He also highlighted the Agniveer scheme and its role in encouraging youth participation in the armed forces.
Yadav said 2026 was being observed as ‘Kisan Kalyan Varsh’, while 2027 would be celebrated as ‘Yuva Varsh’ in Madhya Pradesh.
He added that the Army Day celebrations would inspire young people to serve the nation.
The Chief Minister thanked the students who brought soil-filled pots from different districts, describing the initiative as a symbol of unity.
He also announced that ministers would participate in Foundation Day programmes across districts, where winners of various competitions would be honoured.