MP Foundation Day: CM Mohan Yadav Plants ‘Sankalp Tree’ In Bhopal Ahead Of Army Day 2027 | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav planted a ‘Sankalp Tree’ at Shaurya Smarak in Bhopal on Sunday, November 1, to mark Madhya Pradesh’s 71st Foundation Day and the beginning of activities ahead of Army Day 2027.

The tree was planted using soil collected from villages, towns and cities across all 55 districts of the state under the ‘Meri Maati’ campaign. The initiative was organised jointly by the Indian Army and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

The Chief Minister also visited a military exhibition showcasing the Indian Army’s bravery, strength, modern weapons and technological developments.

मध्यप्रदेश स्थापना दिवस के पावन अवसर पर 'भारत माता' के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि प्रणाम एवं सभी वीर शहीद जवानों को शत्-शत् नमन। आज शौर्य स्मारक में 'संकल्प वृक्ष' पौधरोपण अभियान अंतर्गत अर्जुन का पौधा रोपा। प्रदेश के सभी 55 जिलों से एकत्रित पावन मिट्टी से सिंचित यह 'संकल्प वृक्ष' हमारी माटी के प्रति प्रदेशवासियों की अटूट श्रद्धा एवं सम्मान का जीवंत प्रतीक है। आगामी 15 जनवरी 2027 को भोपाल में पहली बार राष्ट्रीय सेना दिवस समारोह का भी आयोजन होगा। इसकी प्रारंभिक कड़ी के रूप में आज से सैन्य सम्मान गतिविधियों का शुभारंभ हुआ है। इस अवसर पर सेना दिवस से संबंधित प्रदर्शनी का अवलोकन भी किया। NCC युवाओं में देशभक्ति, अनुशासन और राष्ट्रसेवा का भाव जागृत करती है। भारतीय सेना का अनुशासन हमें प्रत्येक कार्य को योजनाबद्ध और व्यवस्थित ढंग से करने की प्रेरणा देता है। जय हिंद, जय मध्यप्रदेश... #मध्यप्रदेश_स्थापना_दिवस #MPFoundationDay — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 1, 2026

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, “November 1 marks the 71st Foundation Day of our state. Coincidentally, we have also taken another pledge today. From today until January 15, the Army's Shaurya Diwas, preparations are underway at BHEL in Madhya Pradesh for a grand parade and event to mark the occasion. The Defence Minister and other dignitaries will attend the programme...” — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

Army Day Celebrations To Continue Till January 15

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav said it was a matter of pride that Bhopal would host several military events between November 1 and January 15, 2027.

The programmes will include an Army Day parade, military exhibitions, combat demonstrations and displays of the Army’s operational capabilities.

He said the celebrations would give people an opportunity to learn about the courage and achievements of Indian soldiers.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav says, "Once again, I extend my greetings to all the people of the state on its Foundation Day. Each of these children, who have come from different districts carrying urns of soil, has expressed their sentiment that in today's changing times, the world is looking towards India, and India, through its various states, is showcasing its capabilities and potential..." — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2026

CM Highlights Role Of Youth And NCC

The Chief Minister praised the NCC for promoting discipline, patriotism and leadership among young people. He also highlighted the Agniveer scheme and its role in encouraging youth participation in the armed forces.

Yadav said 2026 was being observed as ‘Kisan Kalyan Varsh’, while 2027 would be celebrated as ‘Yuva Varsh’ in Madhya Pradesh.

He added that the Army Day celebrations would inspire young people to serve the nation.

The Chief Minister thanked the students who brought soil-filled pots from different districts, describing the initiative as a symbol of unity.

He also announced that ministers would participate in Foundation Day programmes across districts, where winners of various competitions would be honoured.