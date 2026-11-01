MP Foundation Day 2026 | CM Mohan Yadav Envisions Prosperous, Self-Reliant Madhya Pradesh Built On Glorious Heritage And Inclusive Development | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day is not merely a date on the calendar; it is a celebration of our glorious cultural heritage. Since its formation on November 1, 1956, MP has achieved many milestones.

Endowed with natural resources, MP is making a significant contribution to the nation's progress.

The city of Mahakal, Ujjain; the Narmada River; the Sanchi Stupa; Khajuraho temples; Bhimbetka; and the traditions of tribal communities define our identity.

We are celebrating 2026 as the Krishak Kalyan Varsh. We firmly believe that the prosperity of farmers leads to the prosperity of villages.

Youth are the greatest strength of any state. The young people of MP possess immense talent, dedication, energy and innovative potential. Our government is committed to providing them with better opportunities in education, skill development, employment and self-employment.

The vision of development remains incomplete without the active participation of women. Our government is continuously working to empower women economically, socially and educationally.

Education is the most effective instrument of social transformation. The concept of Sandeepani Schools is an important initiative towards providing quality education and a better learning environment to the children.

Modernising the police force, using technology, effective crime control, and citizen safety remain our key priorities. The Mukhyamantri Jan Vishwas Abhiyan is an important initiative towards strengthening this commitment.

Health is one of the most fundamental needs of any society. Our government is committed to ensuring quality, accessible and affordable healthcare for every citizen of the state.

MP Foundation Day is an occasion to take pride in our achievements. Let us collectively pledge to build a state where the benefits of development reach the last person in society, every section gets equal opportunities to prosper, and future generations take pride in a state that is prosperous, secure and self-reliant.

Heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the people of Madhya Pradesh on the Foundation Day of our beloved state!

(The author is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)