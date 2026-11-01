MP CM Mohan Yadav Surpasses Sunderlal Patwa To Become BJP's Second Longest-Serving Chief Minister After Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav has become the second longest-serving chief minister of the BJP in the state.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan remains the longest-serving chief minister from the BJP in MP.

After Chouhan, former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa was the second longest-serving chief minister.

Yadav remains ahead of Patwa in terms of his tenure as chief minister. But a huge gap exists between the tenures of Chouhan and Yadav in terms of serving as CM.

Yadav has completed 2 years and 322 days in office, and Patwa remained CM for 2 years and 313 days.

In contrast, Chouhan's tenure as CM remained for 16 years and 283 days. The other BJP chief ministers, like Veerendra Saklecha, completed two years and two days as CM. Babulal Gaur remained CM for one year and 98 days.

Uma Bharti's tenure as CM continued for 259 days. Kailash Joshi completed 208 days as CM.

Yadav assumed office as CM on December 13, 2023, and he has been in office since then. Patwa became CM twice.

The number of CMs from the Congress in the state was more than that of the BJP. Among the former Congress CMs, Digvijaya Singh completed ten years and one day in office.

Other than Singh, and before and after the foundation of the MP, Ravishankar Shukla remained CM for six years and 340 days.

Afterwards, Arjun Singh completed 5 years and 258 days as CM, and Kailashnath Katju's tenure as CM continued for 5 years and 40 days.