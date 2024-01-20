MP: Former National President Of Bajrang Dal Pawaiya Leaves For Ayodhya

Jaibhan Pawaiya |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Former national president of Bajrang Dal Jaibhan Pawaiya reached Maharaj Baade in Gwalior on Friday, where he performed Maha Aarti in Hanuman temple and after honouring the kar sevaks, he left for Ayodhya.

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya said that today is a very emotional moment for him. He is left with no words to express the feelings that are within me. The dream is coming true.

He said that he is leaving for Ayodhya. He is carrying the flowers of the emotions of millions of people to offer them at the feet of Ram Lalla. The Karsevaks of Gwalior Chambal have given a lot of martyrdom. He has never seen such an atmosphere of enthusiasm in Gwalior.

He added that with the blessings of the saints, they are going to Ayodhya.

While attacking the Congress, Jaibhan Pawaiya said that sometimes such moments come in the life of the country when one should stand for the honour of the nation even after breaking the boundaries of caste and parties.

Those who were invited should have accepted the good fortune, but how can we remove the misfortune of those people who rejected Ramlala's invitation. That's why sometimes it seems that Manthra is dead but Manthra's spirit is still alive in India.

Pawaiya said that it would be good for Sonia Gandhi to not to go to Ayodhya, but I swear by Ram to the Congress Hindus that they should definitely light five lamps in their homes. History will never forgive those who do not light lamps in their homes on January 22. On January 22, forget who belongs to Congress and who belongs to BJP. Whoever has Ram's blood flowing in their body, there will be no darkness in their house, he added.