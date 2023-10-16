MP: Former Minister Boudh, Scores Of Other Leaders Join Congress

Representational Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former minister Mahendra Boudh, BSP leader from Niwari Umesh Yadav and their supporters joined the Congress party in the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath, at PCC office, here on Monday.

They were among the many leaders and workers of BJP, SP, BSP and other parties who joined the Congress. Sources claimed that the number of people who are coming to join the Congress is much more than those who joined the party in 2018.

Neeraj Sharma, who had recently joined Congress and also got a Congress ticket from Surkhi has ensured the defection of 10 Rahatgarh Nagar Parishad members to Congress party, as a result of which the BJP now has only five members in the Parishad.

The Jan Nayay Dal merged with the Congress party along with their national president Brij Bihari Chorasia. The members were led by working district Congress president Sagar, Akhilesh Kesherwani.

From Narsinghpur, former BJP MLA Goutam Patel and 50 sarpanchs, 11 janpad members from Chichli, six corporators from Gadarwara Nagar Palika, four corporators from Chichli Nagar Parishad, four corporators from Salichocka Nagar Parishad and hundreds of BJP workers joined the Congress party.

From Raisen, BJP leader Bhanwarlal Patel and his supporters also joined the party.

