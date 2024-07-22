 MP: Inspired By Spiritual Guru, Foreign Couple Ties Knot In Shivpuri
Martin wanted to marry under the guidance of his Guru, and on Sunday, his wish came true.

Monday, July 22, 2024
MP: Foreign Couple Gets Married In Shivpuri, Inspired By Spiritual Guru Met On Social Media |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The foreign couple named Martin from Switzerland and Ulrike from Germany tied the knot following the traditional Sanatan marriage rituals on Sunday in Shivpuri.

The ceremony took place at Nakshatra Garden in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, with a large number of attendees. Renowned spiritual guru Dr. Raghuveer Singh Gaur was the inspiration behind this wedding.

Martin, 45, from Zurich, works in a legal audit company. He connected with Guru Raghuveer Singh five years ago through social media and began visiting India to meet him.

Ulrike, 48, from Munich, is a nurse. The couple first met during a trip to Spain. They stayed in touch over the phone, and their bond grew stronger. Martin wanted to marry under the guidance of his Guru, and on Sunday, his wish came true.

Bride Ulrike shared, "I connected with Guru through social media and learned about India. I was inspired by his spiritual discourses and developed an interest in Indian culture. I saw Hindu weddings on TV and met Martin through Guru ji during a holiday in Spain. We fell in love, and Guru Ji made our wedding possible."

