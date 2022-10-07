MP: FIR against two Congress MLAs in Sagar GRP for allegedly harassing woman in train

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): FIR has been registered against two MLAs of the Congress party from Satna and Kotma for allegedly harassing a woman traveling in Rewanchal express, said the officials on Friday.

Additional superintendent of police Pratima Patel told Free Press that the complainant was traveling with her infant in the AC compartment of Rewanchal Express. The victim boarded from Rewa while the two MLAs boarded from Katni into the train.

In her complaint, the victim stated that MLAs Siddhart Kushwaha and Sunil Sharaf were having their meal while she was sleeping on her berth in the same compartment. in between Ghatera and Sagar railway stations, the duo allegedly woke her up and forced her to have a meal with them. On refusing, one of the MLAs held her hand and continued insistence on having food.

The complainant deboarded the train at Habibganj and filed the complaint to Habibganj police station and the FIR has been registered in Sagar government railway police station under section 354 of IPC, the ASP added.

Read Also Bhopal: Bank account number to be issued for cooperation in Anganwadi upliftment program