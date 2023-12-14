MP: ‘Finding Reasons To Create Conflict,’ Says Kamal Nath On CM’s Decision To Ban Open Meat Sale & Loudspeakers In Religious Places

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at the newly formed state government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath said that the BJP is deliberately looking for reasons to creat conflict.

"The BJP is looking for an excuse for creating disharmony. Regardless of what they may do, we want there to be no conflicts in society. We do it as a means of loving and surviving together," Nath said while speaking to the media in Madhya Pradesh‘s Chhindwara on Thursday.

Congress MLA Arif Masood responded to the state government's decision to prohibit "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in public spaces, including places of worship, earlier in the day, stating that the restriction should not be implemented at all.

"This choice is not brand-new. If something had been decided regarding the farmers and the jobless, it would have been wonderful. We would have appreciated it if CM Mohan Yadav had made a remark against inflation, Masood added.

The Congress MLA went on to say that the Chief Minister was quoting a Supreme Court ruling that prohibited loudspeakers, even though the court made no such declarations.

"The Supreme Court has not placed any limitations anywhere on the topic that CM Yadav is discussing (loudspeakers). Loudspeakers shouldn't be prohibited in any way, he continued.

Shortly after taking office earlier on Wednesday, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav issued an order outlawing the "unregulated use of loudspeakers" in public spaces, including places of worship.

"We have had a number of conversations during today's inaugural Cabinet meeting. At a news conference in Bhopal on Wednesday, MP CM Yadav stated, "We have brought up the topic of meat sales in the open and have proposed to bring rules for this in the Cabinet meeting today."

According to him, guidelines for the use of loudspeakers were also released for immediate implementation, based on the directives of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court.

The official stated that a flying squad will be established in each district to keep an eye on the volume of speakers and DJ systems that play music in places of worship.