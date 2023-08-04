MP: 'Final Decision Will Be In Favour Of Rahul Gandhi,' Says Kamal Nath On SC Staying Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

Kamal Nath and Rahul Gandhi |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Kamal Nath has extended congratulations to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction of Gandhi in 'Modi' surname defamation case on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Nath said, "I want to congratulate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Supreme Court stayed the conviction. After this decision of the court, people's faith and trust in the judiciary will increase. I have full faith that the final decision will be in favour of Rahul Gandhi and democracy will be strengthened in the country. Satyameva Jayate!"

When he was asked about the procedure for reinstatement of membership, the congress leader said, "The way the notification was issued for disqualification, now they will have to reverse the notification. Following the order of the court, they will have to issue the notification (to revoke the disqualification)." "Now the planning of the Congress is that we are going among the general public and today we are taking the picture of the whole country among the public, as far as the question of democracy, unemployment and corruption is concerned," he added.

'Have Full Faith In Voters'

When asked about the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year, Nath said, "We have full faith in the voters of Madhya Pradesh that the public would keep the future of Madhya Pradesh safe." Notably, the Supreme Court, in an interim order, on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the criminal defamation case over 'Modi surname' remark.

Gujarat HC Had Declined To Stay Conviction

The apex court issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant in July on an appeal of the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order. The Gujarat HC had earlier in its order declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case in which he was sentenced to two years in jail by the Surat court over the 'Modi surname' remark.

After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala's Wayanad on March 24. Gandhi was sentenced to two years' imprisonment which disqualified him as an MP under the rigours of the Representation of People Act.

In March, the magisterial court convicted Gandhi for his remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls about the 'Modi' surname.