MP: Fielding Nakul Weighing Heavy On Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath’s love for his son is weighing heavy on him in Chhindwara.

After Nakul Nath has been given a ticket for the Lok Sabha election, his supporters are leaving the party one after another.

Former minister Deepak Saxena, legislator Kamlesh Shah and now Mayor Vikram Ahake have resigned from the Congress. The resignations have turned out to be a big jolt to Nath.

As these leaders are leaving the party, Nath is losing his fortress brick by brick. The entire Congress unit in Chhindwara dances to the tune of Nath.

None of the Congress leaders there ever challenged Nath’s leadership.

The resignation by so many leaders from the party indicates that Nath, who is doing politics in Chhindwara after coming from Kolkata, is losing his ground in his bastion.

The leaders who have left the party said that Kamal Nath himself should have contested the Lok Sabha election, but he gave a ticket to his son without listening to the advice of his confidantes.

According to some local leaders, Nakul Nath’s behaviour with them has never been good enough. The party workers wanted Kamal Nath to contest the election.

As Nath has not contested the election, the Congress leaders are leaving the party.

Had Kamal Nath been in the contest, the party workers would also not have quit.

According to data, more than 3,000 workers have left the party and joined the BJP.

The wrangle between Nakul and the Congress began after he won the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Nakul has snatched the power from those leaders who used to look after the election management of Kamal Nath and taken it in his hands.

In the 2023 assembly election, the chasm between the Naths and the Congress leaders widened when Kamal Nath declared that his son would take all the decisions in Chhindwara.

Because the assembly election was fought the way Nakul wanted, the Congress leaders got angry.

Now, their anger is palpable in the Lok Sabha election.