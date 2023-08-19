MP: Few Diamonds Reach Panna Office This Year

Diamonds | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): During monsoon season last year, luck smiled on many people as they discovered diamonds in Panna district. Some of them found them while walking along road or in jungles. This monsoon, fewer diamonds have reached Panna diamond office.

In August 2022, 57 diamonds were deposited by people who had found them at Panna Diamond office.

This month, only 9 diamonds have reached Panna diamond office. A senior officer of Panna Diamond Office told Free Press that rainfall was less in Panna district.

Rain water washes away the mud and excavates soil from mines containing diamonds. As rainfall was scanty, this natural process was affected. As a result, diamonds didn’t come on surface. Diamond examiner of Panna Diamond Office Anupam Singh told Free Press that diamond excavation was affected as it rained less this time.

Another reason is many people prefer to sell the shining stone in the black market where they get money instantly whereas they have to wait for months if they deposit it in diamond office, which auctions them periodically.

There is no proper check on people escaping with diamonds from mines as Panna Diamond office has less staff. Only four persons - diamond examiner, clerk and two constables - work at Panna Diamond Office. One constable looks after 20 sectors of diamond mine area.

“We work with less staff. It is difficult to keep watch on those who prefer to sell diamonds in black market,” Singh added.

This year, licence of diamond mines were given late. This may also be the reason that less diamonds were mined so far.

