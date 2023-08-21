MP: Fed Up With Debts, Man Consumes Dye, Rushed To Hospital In Chhatarpur | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with debt, a 28-year-old resident of Beldar Mohalla in Chhatarpur, has consumed dye to commit suicide.

Dharmendra Balmik, who is working in Nagar Palika, was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition, the police said on Monday.

An aunt of Dharmanedra said he had borrowed money from a resident of Chaupati, Salu Khan, but he was not able to return the money.

Since Dharmendra was not able to pay the loan, Salu was harassing him.

Fed up with harassment by Salu, he consumed dye late Saturday night. He was rushed to the district hospital.

His kin said the father of Dharmendra had died and he was the sole breadwinner in the family.

Rajulal Elected President Of Agarwal Samaj

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The biennial election of Agarwal Society was held on Sunday. The following members were elected: Rajulal Agarwal (president), Arun Agarwal (vice-president), Akhil Goyal (secretary) and Arjun Das Agarwal (treasurer). Besides, Akhilesh Agarwal (Chintu), Alok Agarwal and Ashish Agarwal have been elected members.

Raju Lal Agarwal defeated his nearest rival Jugul Kishore by 14 votes to become the president of the Agarwal society.

