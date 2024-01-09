MP: Fearing Another Transporters’ Strike, People Queue Up At Petrol Pumps In Jabalpur (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rumours of another strike by transporters over hit-&-run provisions, the vehicles were seen queuing up at the petrol pumps of Jabalpur. The stock of petrol diesel is decreasing rapidly in all the petrol pumps.

Fearing a strike like January 1, which led to a disruption in the supply of perishable goods, further bringing public transport to a standstill, the public on Tuesday crowded the fuel stations to get their vehicles’ tanks filled.

However, no information or order regarding the strike has been released by the Truck Owners Association, nor have the tanker drivers announced a strike yet. The petrol pump operators have said that the tankers have not reached them yet, due to which there is a shortage of stock.

Earlier, overcrowding at Jabalpur's filling stations was caused by a shortage of gasoline and diesel at the pumps. Due to truck drivers' walkouts over the new hit-and-run rule, there was a lack of fuel at the gas pump.

People were lining up at gas stations all throughout Jabalpur, stretching their cars for several meters. There wasn't enough gasoline or diesel available at the city's gas stations on December 31, according to sources from Shahpura Bhitoni Petroleum Plant.