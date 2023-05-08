MP: Family of Morena firing victims receives fresh death threat engraved on wall

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Three days after six of a family were shot dead in Morena over 10-year-old land dispute, the victim's family received a new death threat on Monday.

A note stating "Ranjit's death is confirmed" was found written on the wall of Gajendra Singh's residence. Police has started investigation.

Though, the police have arrested two individuals in connection with the case, but the main perpetrators responsible for the killings remain at large.

The police have stepped up their efforts to apprehend the absconding culprits, and a raised the reward to Rs 30,000 from Rs 10,000, leading to their arrest. Meanwhile, the grieving family seeks protection from the authorities, fearing further attacks.

The search spans across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, with law enforcement agencies coordinating their efforts to bring the culprits to justice.

What is the incident?

Notably, accused Dheer Singh, along with his aides, barged in the residence of Gajendra Singh and killed six pf his family-- including three women.

Following the shootout, Gajendra Singh's family members had demanded police protection and arms licence for security reasons. It's only after the police agreed to their demand, they cremated the bodies of the six deceased.