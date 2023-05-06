Bhopal: Six killed in Morena in land dispute, two held

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Six members of a family, including three women and three men, were shot by rifle-wielding men, who carried out the daylight murders as revenge for killing of their family members a decade ago in Lepa village under Sihonia police station of Morena district on Friday morning.

Two accused have been arrested so far.

The killing was captured on video, which shows a rifle-wielding man gunning down the victims as women from the family fling wooden sticks at the assailant to try and stop him. He proceeds to reload his gun and open fire at another man killing him, as women and children take shelter.

The assailant accompanied by another rifle-wielding man then flees with the other accused, seen carrying wooden sticks.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rai Singh Narwaria said that six members of the family were killed and two others sustained injuries in the attack carried out at around 9:30am. The injured were rushed to a hospital and said to be critical.

The police have registered a case and arrested Dhir Singh and Rajjo Devi who was supplying cartridges to family member Bhupendra Singh. The other accused named in the case are Bhupendra Singh, Sonu Tomar, Shyamu Tomar, Monu Tomar, Dheer Singh Tomar, Ramu Tomar and Gourav Tomar.

“We are questioning the accused. An FIR is being registered and the investigation is underway.

There was a longstanding enmity between the two families over a murder which took place in 2013,” ASP Narwariya said.

According to police, apart from the murder case, there was an old property dispute between the families of Dhir Singh and Gajendra Singh.

In 2013, two people from Dhir Singh’s family were murdered and Gajendra Singh’s family was accused of the crime. In 2013, two members from Dhir Singh’s family were killed and one was injured over a property dispute. Following this, a few family members of accused Gajendra Singh were jailed while others left the village to lead a peaceful life.The case was being heard by a local court in Morena and we got to know that families had reached a compromise,” said a senior police officer.

As part of compromise, Dhir Singh’s family had received Rs 10 lakh and a house from Gajendra’s family.

Police said that the family members of Gajendra Singh had returned home after villagers told them that tempers had cooled and their safety was not at stake. “The family members had spent 4-5 years in jail and came back on Friday. Around 9:30-10 am, the firing began,” the officer said.

Raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining accused. IG Chambal, Sushan Saxena and other officers were camping in the village to keep a tab on law and order situation.

Paan Singh Tomar connection Lepa-Bhidosa village is also known as birth place of ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ an armyman turned ‘Baagi’. Paan Singh was born in Bhidosa. Lepa is the adjoining village. Both are known as Lepa- Bhidosa.