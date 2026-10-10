MP Excise Scam Row Deepens As Jitu Patwari Demands Retired HC Judge-Supervised SIT Probe Into ₹1 Crore Bribery Allegation | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress Committee president Jitu Patwari has written a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, demanding an impartial and independent investigation into the alleged Rs 1 crore excise bribery scam involving nightclub, restaurant and real estate businesses, here on Friday.

In his letter, Patwari stated that Mohit Gogia, an accused in the alleged Rs 1,000 crore scam linked to nightclub, restaurant and real estate sectors, has made several sensational revelations in his statements to investigative agencies.

During interrogation, Gogia alleged that a Rs 1 crore bribe was paid to award tenders to contractors and facilitate liquor shop contracts during the 2024-25 period.

Patwari has demanded that the Chief Minister order an investigation into the entire matter by an independent special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of a retired High Court judge.

An impartial probe should be conducted into the liquor contract tendering process, bank FDRs, tenders and alleged financial transactions.