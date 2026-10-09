Girls At Bhopal's Government Scheduled Caste Hostel Complain About Insects Floating In Watery Curries, Misbehaviour By Kitchen Staff

Government Scheduled Caste Girls’ College Hostel Inmates Seek A Warden, Better Food And Basic Facilities In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students residing at the Government Scheduled Caste Girls’ College Hostel on Panchsheel Campus, Chitragupt Nagar, have submitted an application to Bhopal Collector Priyank Mishra, highlighting several long-standing problems. The students demanded the appointment of a warden to address their grievances.

They alleged that insects were frequently found in food and that its quality and hygiene were unsatisfactory. They also complained of misbehaviour by kitchen staff when they raised concerns.

Photographs shared by the students have raised serious concerns about the quality and hygiene of food served at the hostel. The images show what appear to be insects, larvae and other foreign particles in different food preparations, lending support to the students’ allegations of unhygienic meals.

An image shows a yellowish curry with dark deposits along the edges of a steel plate and a visible worm-like object.

Another photograph shows a gravy served with rice, with a brown, worm-like object visible along the divider of a steel plate. However, the exact nature of the objects cannot be independently confirmed from the photographs alone.

The students demanded regular food inspections and immediate administrative intervention to ensure safe and hygienic meals. They also sought improvements in electricity supply, lighting, washroom facilities, drinking water and cleanliness.

They urged the Collector to investigate their complaints, ensure regular food quality checks, take appropriate action against erring staff and improve basic amenities.