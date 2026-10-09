Massive Fire Broke Out At Eatery Spreads After 2 Lpg Explodes, 5 Shops Of New Market Gutted, No Casualties Reporter In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at an eatery in New Market on Thursday afternoon, engulfing five shops and reducing them to ashes. The blaze, which started around 2:45 pm, was brought under control after nearly three hours following an intensive firefighting operation involving 43 fire tenders, 55 fire personnel and 15 water tankers.

No deaths were reported, though two employees of the eatery suffered serious injuries after jumping from the roof to escape the flames. The fire also triggered the explosion of two gas cylinders, intensifying the blaze and causing it to spread rapidly to adjoining shops.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started at Balaji Chhole-Bhature and initially appeared confined to the eatery. However, a gas cylinder in the kitchen exploded, after which the flames quickly spread through banners and other combustible material outside nearby shops.

A utensil shop, a clothing store, a mobile phone shop and other adjoining establishments were engulfed. Thick black smoke spread across New Market, forcing the market to shut temporarily.

The eatery's manager and an employee, unable to escape through the route below, climbed to the roof and jumped onto a tin shed. Both were injured in the fall and taken to hospital.

Fire tenders faced access problems, delayed 35 minutes

When the first two fire tenders from the Mata Mandir sub-fire station reached the area, access was obstructed by a locked gate and encroachments. Tables placed on the road near the mosque further restricted movement. The gate was eventually broken open by employees of shops attached to the mosque, allowing the fire tenders to enter. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) anti-encroachment team also cleared a passage for firefighting vehicles and it took around 35 minutes.

MLA blames encroachments, traders blame BMC

MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani, who reached the spot, said encroachments had contributed to the intensity and difficulty of controlling the fire. However, New Market traders alleged that the BMC was responsible for the lack of adequate firefighting arrangements. Traders said no dedicated fire tender has been stationed in the market since 2012, despite the area's dense commercial activity. The conflicting claims have again raised questions over fire-safety preparedness and emergency access in one of Bhopal's busiest markets.

Eight domestic LPG cylinders seized

Police reportedly found eight domestic LPG cylinders stored at the Balaji eatery and seized them. The district administration has directed the food department to register a case against the owner for allegedly using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes. Two cylinders were also found at the Amrapali Hotel, located above the eatery, and were confiscated.

Loss estimated at Rs 3 crore

Balaji Hotel, the adjoining utensil shop, clothing store and mobile shop were completely gutted. Traders have estimated the total loss at around Rs 2.5-3 crore. BMC commissioner Sanskriti Jain, Mayor Malti Rai, MLA Bhagwandas Sabnani and other officials and political representatives reached the spot. Police teams from three police stations, along with senior civic officials, were deployed during the operation.