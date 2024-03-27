MP: Exam Papers Leaked Before 12 Days In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Science College affiliated with Gwalior's Jiwaji University has leaked examination papers 12 days before the scheduled examinations were set to commence. Upon getting the information about the incident, the authorities at Jiwaji University were astounded.

When questioned about their breach, the officials of Science college said that due to a two-day holiday and a power outage on March 18 at the office on the day of the exam, they couldn't receive the notification about the change in exam dates. Therefore, the papers were accessed. However, the Science College's name was not listed in the power cut schedule for March 18th.

Notably, the examinations for the second semester Principal of Hospital, Administration, Veterinary Anatomy were to be held in the colleges affiliated to Jiwaji University on Wednesday i.e. on 27th March and March 30. Meanwhile, Jiwaji University extended the date of the examination, but in the Science College, Officers and employees opened the papers of the examinations to be held. When Jiwaji University officials came to know about this, there was a stir.

Jiwaji University's Public Relations Officer, Vimalendra Singh Rathore, said that the issue is serious, and the University's Chancellor, Avinash Tiwari, has ordered an investigation. The Science College management is also being issued a notice to provide clarification on the incident of exam papers being accessed before the scheduled date.