MP: Ex-Congress MLA Rakesh Mavai Joins BJP, Former Shivpuri District President Paras Rawat Follows Suit

MP: Former Congress MLA Rakesh Mavai Joins BJP, Shivpuri District President Paras Rawat Follows Suit |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Few months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress has got another big blow in the Gwalior Chambal region as former MLA from Morena assembly, Rakesh Mavai has resigned from the party and joined BJP on Friday. Along with this, former Shivpuri district president Paras Singh Rawat has also joined BJP.

Both the leaders have been given membership of the saffron party by union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi.

It is noteworthy that former Congress MLA Rakesh Mavai is considered a supporter of Jyotiraditya Scindia. When Scindia left Congress and joined BJP, he did not follow Scindia and later became MLA on Congress ticket in the by-elections. However, in the 2023 assembly elections, he was not given a ticket by the party. According to political analysts, this is the reason that Mavai has left Congress and joined BJP.

Paras Singh Rawat follows suit

Former district president of Shivpuri district, Paras Singh Rawat has also left Congress and joined BJP. He too, went to Delhi and took membership of BJP in front of Scindia.

As Lok Sabha elections are inching closer, such defections can prove to be a problem for the grand old party in the Gwalior-Chambal region.