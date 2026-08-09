MP: Ex-Armyman Offers ₹21k Reward, Observes Fast For Missing Pet Bird 'Tota Gopi' In Shahdol | AI Generated Image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): In an unusual and emotional appeal that has gone viral on social media, a retired army personnel from Sohagpur in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh has announced a reward of ₹21,000 for anyone who helps him recover his pet parakeet, which escaped a day ago.

He had named the bird Gopi. Chandan Mishra, who lives near Banganga Mela ground under the Sohagpur police station area, released a video message expressing deep distress after his beloved bird flew away on Saturday afternoon.

The family had initially announced a reward of ₹11,000 but raised it to ₹21,000 on Sunday in a desperate bid to get Gopi back.

In the video, Mishra is seen narrating that he had brought the young parrot from Amarkantak in neighbouring Anuppur district about a year ago. The family raised it with great care, and the bird became extremely friendly with all members.

Affectionately called both Gopi and Mitthu, the green bird has a black ring around its neck and distinctive feathers on its back. It imitates the voices of family members and can speak a few words, the former armyman said.

These unique traits and special sounds have been detailed in posters released on social media to help people identify it.

On Saturday, young members of the family were playing with the parakeet when it suddenly took flight and vanished. Hoping it would return on its own, they waited until evening. When it did not come back, they launched an intensive search across neighbouring rooftops, trees and surrounding areas but found no trace of the bird.

Visibly emotional, the former soldier has declared that he will observe a fast until Gopi returns safely. The family has also contacted a local pundit and plans to organise a special havan-pujan seeking the bird's safe return.

The heartfelt appeal and the unusual reward have drawn widespread attention online, with many people sharing the posters and video in the hope that someone spots the talkative parrot and helps reunite it with its devoted owner.