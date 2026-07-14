15-Year-Old Pet Dog 'Duggu' Dies Moments After Beloved Owner's Funeral Procession Begins In MP's Betul

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old pet dog died shortly after its owner's funeral procession began in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Monday.

The dog's owner, 67-year-old Pradeep Jain, who ran a tea and paan shop in the Ganj area, passed away on Sunday after falling ill. His body was brought home from Bhopal later that night.

According to the family, Duggu, the pet dog, became restless as soon as his owner's body arrived home. He repeatedly tried to go near Pradeep Jain but was kept in another room because many people had gathered at the house. He remained uneasy throughout the night and kept barking.

On Monday morning, before the funeral, family members brought Duggu near Pradeep Jain's body. The dog sat quietly beside his owner and kept looking at him for a long time before walking back inside the house.

As soon as the funeral procession left the house and moved a short distance away, Duggu walked around a room two or three times, lay down and died. When family members checked on him, he had already passed away.

Pradeep Jain's brother, Dilip Jain, said Duggu had been with the family for the last 15 years. He used to wait for his owner every day and often ate meals with him. His son, Vivek Jain, said Duggu was brought home when he was just two months old and had been a beloved member of the family ever since.

The family bid farewell to Duggu along with Pradeep Jain. While the owner was cremated at Ganj Mokshdham, Duggu was buried nearby with respect.

Family members believe the loyal dog could not bear the pain of losing his owner.

Duggu was an Indian Spitz, a breed known for its strong bond with its family and deep loyalty to its owner.