Garment Trader Stabbed In Broad Daylight; Attack Caught On CCTV In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified men stabbed a garment trader in broad daylight outside his house under Bairagarh police station limits on Monday afternoon.

The CCTV footage of the knife attack has surfaced, showing two assailants attacking the businessman twice in seconds. The attackers fled the spot after leaving the knife lodged in the victim's back.

According to reports, Neeraj Jinyani (45) runs a cloth shop and lives behind Seva Sadan.

On Monday afternoon, he was sitting on his scooter outside his residence when two unidentified youths approached him from behind. The duo attacked the trader with a knife without any argument or provocation.

The CCTV footage shows the attackers stabbing Jinyani twice. The knife got stuck in the trader's back after the attack but the suspects abandoned it and escaped.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Jinyani managed to run nearly 20 feet in an attempt to save himself. People present nearby rushed to his aid and immediately shifted him to a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Bairagarh police station in-charge Ashok Gautam reached the spot soon after receiving information. A forensic team also inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Inspector Gautam said the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Due to the victim's condition, police have not yet recorded his detailed statement. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the attackers, he added.

Police officials suspect the assault was pre-planned as the assailants went directly to the trader and fled. Police are probing all possible angles, including personal enmity, monetary disputes and other motives.