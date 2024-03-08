MP: Even After Two And Half Months, District In-Charges Not Appointed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two and a half months have passed since the ministry was formed, but the ministers are yet to be made in-charge of districts. As a result, many development projects are delaying.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formed ministry on December 25, but the ministers have not been allotted districts.

The time for implementing the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha election is near. So, the districts can be allotted to the ministers only after the elections.

Because the ministers have not been allotted districts, district Yojna Committee is unable to hold meetings. This has an adverse impact on the welfare projects.

At the district Yojna Committee meetings, many projects get the approval of the people’s representatives.

As the district in-charges have not been appointed, the collectors and other officials are calling the shots.

Apart from that, meetings over the district mineral foundation funds are not being held.

The decisions on internal transfers in the districts are also not being taken besides the people’s representatives are not able to review the progress of work.

The district Yojna Committee is a forum through which the people’s representatives can put up various issues other than approving welfare schemes.

According to a former minister, if there is an in-charge minister in the district, there happens to be political leadership in that particular area.

The in-charge ministers solve many local issues, so if the in-charges are not appointed, development schemes suffer, he said.