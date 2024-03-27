MP: 'Even After 40 Yrs If You Have To Weep, Then It’s A Matter Of Shame,' CM Yadav Takes Dig At Kamal Nath's Emotional Public Appeal

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister took a dig at senior congress leader Kamal Nath over his emotional appeal to drum up public support for his son contesting from Chhindwara

Former CM’s son Nakul Nath is Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Chhindwara.

“In Chhindwara, the work is being done to make a fool of people emotionally. Even after forty years if you have to weep then it’s a matter to die in utter shame. Why are you trying to seek vote by shedding tears,” asked the CM Mohan Yadav.

Recently, Nath had said that he sacrificed his entire youth for Chhindwara’s development and overlooked his health and family.

Yadav was addressing a massive public rally in Chhindwara in support of BJP candidate Vivek Banti Sahu, who filed his nomination papers on Wednesday.

Rubbishing the claim that Chhindwara is a strong citadel of the grand old party, the chief minister said that everything is in a mess in Chhindwara. Last time Congress won Chhindwara Lok Sabha election by a thin margin of 37,000 votes, he added.

Yadav accused Nath of fooling the people even after he remained CM and Central Minister for a long time. He claimed that it is the BJP which brought development to Chhindwara.

All people close to Nath including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are out on bail. Those who are in line to head for jail are now crying in the name of Modi, said the chief minister.

Earlier, BJP candidate Sahu filed his nomination papers in the presence of CM Yadav, BJP State president VD Sharma, urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, panchayat minister Prahalad Patel and others.

CM visits ex-Cong MLA Saxena

During his Chhindwara visit, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid a visit to ex MLA Deepak Saxena at his residence and held a brief discussion with him. Later, speaking to the media, Saxena said the discussion he had with the CM was general in nature. On being asked whether he is joining the BJP, the former Congress said nothing is clear but said that his son has joined the ruling party. Notably, Saxena was once the right hand of Kamal Nath in Chhindwara but now their relations have turned sour.