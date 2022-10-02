MP: EOW action in Niwari, Mandla districts; Millionaire time keeper’s premises raided 

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The joint team of the Economic Offences Wing in Sagar and Jabalpur conducted raids at the premises of the time keeper of Water Resources Department in Niwari and unearthed properties disproportionate to his known sources of income on Saturday. Agricultural land, expensive vehicles were found during raids carried out at five places.

The raid revealed that accused Kailash Chandra Mishra owned more than four acres of agricultural land, JCB machine, luxury car, SUV vehicle, motorcycle and two vehicles.

In another case, Jabalpur EOW carried out a raid at the premises of Ganesh Jaiswal, a Committee Manager in Nainpur in Mandla district. During the raid, documents related to investment in property, two houses in Mandla, a shop and vehicles were found.

Jabalpur EOW also searched the house of Raju Jaiswal, Committee Manager in ward number 4 in Nainpur in Mandla district and found properties disproportionate to known sources of his income. A shop, godown, many plots and vehicles were found in the raid.