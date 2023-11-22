MP: Ensure Adequate Availability Of Fertilizer In State, Says CM Chouhan

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials concerned to ensure the required availability of fertilizer is required in the state. Reviewing the status of fertiliser distribution at a meeting in Mantralaya on Tuesday, the Chief Minister sought the information on division-wise availability, sale and stock of Urea, DAP, NPK, SSP etc. The CM said the weather department has forecast rainfall activities in the next two to three days in the state and so the demand of the fertilizer will go up thereafter substantially in the state. Hence, adequate availability of fertilizer should be ensured across the state, said Chouhan. He directed the officials to keep close monitoring of internal distribution arrangements.

As many as 422 centers of marketing federation are operational for selling fertilizer. Cash fertilizer sale has been started from the 154 selling centers of marketing cooperative committees. Moreover, 92 additional selling centers have been started by the committees. Token system has also been introduced to save the farmers from standing in long queues.

Chouhan was also apprised of the Rabi sowing status of state. He was informed that so far, rabi crop has been sown in 81.71 lakh hectare in the state which is 5.33 % more than the last year.