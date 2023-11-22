Swachh Survekshan-2023: MoHUA Team Takes Public Feedback On Sanitation In Old Bhopal

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) dealing with Swachh Survekshan (SS-2023), arrived in Bhopal to take public feedback. The team targeted Old Bhopal on Tuesday. MoHUA launched the field assessment for Swachh Survekshan-2023.

Swachh Survekshan-2023 indicators focus on parameters about segregated door-to-door waste collection, zero waste events, Divyang-friendly toilets, improved plastic waste management and cleaning back-lanes, wherein the marks have been increased this year.

Emphasising on transforming ‘manholes’ to ‘machine holes’, priority has been given to Safaimitra Suraksha. 2x marks have been increased under this component.

The new indicator of waste to wonder parks has been introduced with 2% weightage. Swachh TULIP, primarily for more than 1 lakh population cities enters SS 2023 as a new indicator.

Besides this, Red Spots (spitting in commercial/ residential area) has also been added as a new indicator for cleaning of public areas. Special emphasis is being laid on the promotion of RRR – functionality of RRR centres (RRR stands for 'Reduce, Reuse and Recycle', a new centre).

Around 40% weightage has been indicated for detailed technical assessment of all waste treatment facilities in cities this year.

Additional municipal commissioner (health) Yogendra Pate told Free Press, “Team of SS-2023 has arrived and working in Old Bhopal.”

Leader of Opposition in BMC Shabista Zaki said, “BMC staffs were pressed into service for elections so garbage collection was neglected and now the team of SS-2023 has arrived to take public feedback so it will be a challenging job for BMC to handle it.”