MP Elections: Opponents Will Bite The Dust, Says AAP’s Third Gender Candidate From Bada Malhera

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The voters of Bada Malhera constituency will see a third gender candidate fight the ensuing assembly election on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket. Popularly known as Chanda Kinnar among the residents, the vocal candidate said that the opponents will bite the dust when the results of the election are out.

In a conversation with Free Press, Chanda, a proud representative of the third gender community, expressed fearlessness in the face of political challenges, emphasising that as a member of the community, the candidate is not intimidated by anyone. Chanda pledged to prioritise the concerns and needs of the people above anything else.

Chanda expressed her gratitude towards Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for his trust. Chanda said that positive changes brought by the AAP in Delhi and Punjab will be implemented in Malhara too.

“I am determined to win with a significant margin. The people of Malhara are my family and together we will usher in a new era of progress,” Chanda told Free Press.

Chanda’s nomination follows a trailblazing legacy of transgender persons participating in the state's elections. Notably, Shabnam Mausi Bano made history by becoming the first transgender person in the country to be elected to a public office (MLA) back in 1998. She served as an elected member of the State Legislative Assembly from 1998 to 2003, representing the Sohagpur constituency of Shahdol-Annupur district.

In 2002, Kamla Bua broke barriers by becoming the first eunuch mayor in the state after winning in Katni town. Kamla achieved a significant victory by being elected as Sagar's mayor in 2009, defeating the BJP rival by an impressive margin of over 43,000 votes.

The 2022 MP Panchayat elections further showcased the changing dynamics as Mala Mausi, a eunuch candidate, secured a remarkable victory with a record 8,000 votes in Katni. Furthermore, in the same panchayat elections, more than 49 transgender candidates filed their nominations for the post of sarpanch and one for the district panchayat member.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Shivraj Wants To Know Whether He Should Contest Upcoming Polls

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)