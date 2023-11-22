MP Elections 2023: Uninterrupted Power Supply, Fire Extinguisher At Voting Centre

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan directed District Returning Officers and collectors to ensure that counting of votes in their respective areas goes without any hassle.

Reviewing district wise preparations being done for vote counting, the CEO instructed for uninterrupted power supply at the counting centres and also availability of fire extinguishers without a fail.

It is mandatory that all vote counting centers shall have the fire extinguisher facility, said the CEO while talking to officials through video conferencing. Rajan instructed that the vote counting process should be completed in a transparent manner and without any hassle . As per requirement in districts, the vote counting tables should be arranged by the District Returning Officers so that there should not be any kind of delay in counting. On every vote counting table, one micro observer shall be deployed.

The counting of votes for all 230 assembly seats will be carried out on December 3. First postal ballot will be counted and EVM vote counting will begin from 8.30 am onwards.

He directed the arrangement of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) at Strong Room. The district returning officer should twice (once in morning and second time in evening) visit EVM Strong room and the place where postal ballots are kept. They should ensure water tight security arrangements at EVM strong rooms and postal ballot places.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Kumar Kaul, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Basant Kurre and Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Pramod Kumar Shukla were also present in the meeting.